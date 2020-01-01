Success Story
Rescue Chocolate is a vegan chocolate purveyor, headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, that donates all of their profits to animal rescue organizations around the country. In September 2016, they learned of a bill that Montreal’s city council had passed banning Pit Bulls that would have resulted in an increase in the number Pit Bull euthanizations. Sarah Gross, the owner of Rescue Chocolate, wanted to spread awareness about this issue and encourage people to sign a Change.org petition related to the issue.
Product: Marketing Video
Style: Blank Slate
The Solution
Using Animoto, Rescue Chocolate was able to create a 35-second video within 24 hours to spread word about the time-sensitive issue, telling the story of the ban and encouraging viewers to share. They used a mix of repurposed and stock photos and video clips, along with the song “Final Rescue” by Kurt Oldman to evoke emotion. The video was posted to the Rescue Chocolate Facebook page with a $150 boost, targeting audiences in the United States and Canada with an affinity for animal rescue.
The video reached over a million people and succeeded in getting the word out and educating people about the bill that was passed in Montreal. It also helped drive traffic to the petition, which received support from over 473K people. The video got over 365K views, 92 percent of which were organic, and the call to action for people to share the video to help spread the word resulted in over 9.7K shares.