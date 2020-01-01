Kelly Brown

After every newborn session, Kelly Brown used to give every client a baby cookie. It was a small thank you gift that only cost $11 per cookie, but when she did the math she realized that it was costing her business over $1500 per year. When she discovered Animoto, she started giving video birth announcements to each client as a gift. Unlike the cookie, which was eaten and forgotten, the videos live on and serve as a tool for clients to share and spread the word not only about their new bundle of joy, but also about Kelly's business.



The videos turned out to be a great source of brand awareness, and led her clients to do the marketing for her. Once Kelly's clients receive their video birth announcement, the first thing they usually do is share it on Facebook. Kelly puts her logo at the end of the videos and most clients also tag her in the post. Since she's started doing this, her bookings from referrals have seen a dramatic increase. "It's the simplest way I can possibly think of to have my work seen by more people and have my clients love me for giving them this fabulous gift. Animoto makes it possible for me to create this opportunity at minimal cost."