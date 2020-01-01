Farmer Joe’s Gardens is a family-owned farm based in Northford, Connecticut. It’s run by fourth-generation farmer Joe DeFrancesco and his wife, Ida. The couple pride themselves on their family-grown plants and produce, which they sell at their farm store. Recently, the small business wanted to spread the word about their Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) offering—customized boxes of fruits and vegetables customers can pick up or have delivered by the farm. To promote the program, they created an Animoto video and shared it on Instagram Stories.
To raise awareness about their offering, Ida created a video using photos of their farm and its fruits and vegetables. She added bold, eye-catching text to explain the farm share, along with a call to action asking viewers to sign up. Ida used Animoto’s vertical aspect ratio to create an 15-second ad made to stand out on Instagram Stories. With Animoto, Farmer Joe’s Gardens was able to stay on brand with eye-catching colors, text, and transitions.
“With Animoto, we were able to quickly create and share a vertical video, without spending hours learning how to format it properly for Instagram Stories. And the results far exceeded our expectations.”
Owner
In our annual survey, 73% of businesses said they've gotten a new customer from Instagram Stories. So it’s no surprise that an Instagram Stories ad helped drive sales for Farmer Joe’s brand as well. In fact, their video ad was a hit with their target audience, driving 266 clicks, and 20 purchases - getting the farm a return on their investment 87 times greater than their regular marketing. After seeing the success of their 5-day video ad campaign, the couple doubled their spend on a subsequent campaign.