The Results

In our annual survey, 73% of businesses said they've gotten a new customer from Instagram Stories. So it’s no surprise that an Instagram Stories ad helped drive sales for Farmer Joe’s brand as well. In fact, their video ad was a hit with their target audience, driving 266 clicks, and 20 purchases - getting the farm a return on their investment 87 times greater than their regular marketing. After seeing the success of their 5-day video ad campaign, the couple doubled their spend on a subsequent campaign.