Learn how to make a video in just a few simple steps. Whether you’re creating a video for your business, to share with friends and family, or for any reason at all, Animoto makes it easy.
Our video templates are designed to give you a head start on your project. Begin by choosing a template that matches up with the type of project you’re creating, like a promo video, tutorial, training, or a personal message. If you’re looking to start from a clean slate, you can also create a video from scratch.
Start by uploading your video clips and photos. If you don’t have images, that’s no problem. Stick with the media that’s already in the template or check out our Getty Images stock library with over 1 million free clips and images. Then drag and drop your media right into your project.
Add dynamic media layouts that mix photos, video clips, and text to engage your audience. Get creative with text animations, video styles, filters, fonts, and your brand colors. Or set the mood with a single click by choosing one of our curated themes. Last but not least, select your music from our catalog of thousands of licensed songs.
Replace the template text with your own message and change the font, colors, and legibility to make it pop. Then, drag and drop your text wherever you want. When you’re happy with your video, click the blue “play” button on the bottom-left-hand corner of your screen to preview it. Then, just click export to share your video directly to social media or download it as an HD file to embed on your website or share via email.
Import your media directly from the cloud! Just click the “Import from” button and sign in to your Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or Box account.
Resizing your video for different platforms is easy! Just duplicate your video and click the Ratio button to optimize it for your Story, feed, website, and more.
Create custom screen and webcam recordings right from Animoto to explain anything like you would in person.
Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.
As you start creating with this quick start guide, we're here to help! Our team of video experts is here to offer tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback at every step of the way. For more inspiration from Animoto creators just like you, join the conversation in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook.