Let your brand shine

Create a video that's truly on-brand by uploading a custom font and adding your logo as a watermark. Then, save your preferred colors, logo, and font to apply them all in a single click with Saved Brands.

100MM+ points of inspiration

Enhance your project with over 100 million stock photos and videos from Getty Images, and round it out with one of over 3,000 commercially-licensed tracks from our music library.

Make unlimited HD videos

Start creating unlimited 1080p HD video projects with one of our professionally-designed templates. Add your own photos and videos at any time.

Fine-tune your photos and videos

Easily crop your photos and videos, then trim and adjust the timing of your footage. Resize your entire project to vertical, square, or horizontal with just one click.

Share it your way

Download your videos in 1080p, or instantly share on social or via email directly from Animoto. Your videos belong to you with a license that never expires.

Get even more with the Teams plan

MULTIPLE SEATS FOR YOUR TEAM

The Teams plan comes with three seats for you and your team. Purchase more and grow your team any time.

License to resell

With the Teams plan, you have the rights to resell your videos and profit from your creativity.

30-minute expert consultation

Meet with one of our video experts to discuss your goals, receive an in-depth demo, and learn tips and tricks to be successful with Animoto.

Experience the Teams plan

Get started for as low as $39 per month billed annually

Which plan is right for you?

