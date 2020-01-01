Referral Terms

Limitations.

The Incentive is only applicable to the first purchase made by the Referred; subsequent purchases will not be eligible for an Incentive.

If the Referred uses the link to register for a non-paid Service (such as a Lite or Pro trial), then neither the Referred nor Referrer are eligible for an Incentive.

The Referred must purchase Services using the Referral Link for the Incentives to apply. Purchases made by the Referred from any other URL are not eligible for an Incentive.

If the Referred is already an Animoto user under a non-paid Service, then the Referred will be able to pay for a subscription using the Referral Link and both the Referrer and Referred will be eligible to obtain the Incentive.

If the Referred has previously purchased Services through Animoto, or is currently a paid subscriber to Animoto Services, then neither the Referred nor Referrer are eligible for an Incentive.

If at the time of purchase by Referred, the Referrer is no longer a paid subscriber of Animoto, then the Referrer will receive a free month of “Professional”.

The free month is added to the beginning of the Referrer’s and Referred’s subscription, thereby pushing the existing renewal date by one month. For example, if the original renewal date was November 25, the new renewal date would be the following December 25.

A user may not use his or her own Referral Link to purchase any other Services.