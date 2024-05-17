video maker for nonprofits

Create heartfelt donor thank you videos

Express your gratitude with personalized donor thank you videos. Animoto makes creating professional-quality videos quick and easy — no experience required.

A video is the best way to say thanks

Forget about boring thank you emails — show your appreciation in a unique and engaging way with a video. Animoto makes it easy to create high-quality videos that highlight your gratitude. Tailor your message, add personal touches, and share your heartfelt thanks with the people who support your cause the most.

Donor thank you video templates

Donor Thank You

Create a thank you video to show donors the impact they’ve made, build relationships, and boost retention.

Nonprofit Donation Story

Inspire your donors to support your nonprofit by celebrating an uplifting success story.

School Donor Thank You

Make a personal connection with donors by sending a video and personalized webcam recording saying thanks.

STEP-BY-STEP

Create a donor thank you video in 4 easy steps with Animoto

  1. Choose a template to get the ball rolling. Templates give you a starting point. If you prefer a completely clean slate, start from scratch.
  2. Customize your video with your branding, apply animations, drag and drop your photos and video clips, and edit your media.
  3. Choose a commercially-licensed song from our music library to set the tone for your video.
  4. Share your video with built-in tools, including downloading, hosted links, and direct social sharing.
GET STARTED FREE

Create a donor thank you video in minutes

Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.

Get started free
    Connect

© 2024 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.