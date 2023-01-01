Promotional videos are more than what you might have in mind. Yes, they can be used to share an exclusive discount or annual sale, but they can also be used to promote an event or get the word out about a product, service, or initiative! Ultimately, the purpose of a promo video is to grab your audience’s attention and draw them in to learn more. Every promo video should contain a brief overview of your sale, product, or events, and end with a strong Call to Action (CTA).