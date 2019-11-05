4 Ways Bloggers are Getting Results with Video

You put your all into writing your blog. It deserves attention. In this article, we’ll show you how to use video to drive more traffic, increase engagement, and even make money from your blog content.

We’ll share 4 ways to use video for your blog. Plus, we’ll share some video templates and case studies along the way. Let’s dive in!

Promote yourself

For starters, video offers a great opportunity to promote yourself and your personal brand. Create a video about yourself to share on your About page, use as a YouTube trailer video, or post to your social media profiles.

A video like this can help you set yourself apart from other bloggers in your niche. Showcase your personality and bring readers into your world.

Drive more traffic

A short video teaser posted to social media is also a fantastic way to promote your individual blog posts and drive traffic to your site. The key is to give just enough information to leave viewers wanting more. And include a clear call to action for people to click through to read the entire blog post.

This type of video template works well for promoting a list.

For non-listicle blog posts, a super simple content teaser video works well.

Engage readers that prefer video

Did you know that viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video and only 10% when they read it in text? The brain can process visuals faster than text and today more and more consumers prefer their content in video form.

Of course, as a blogger, words are likely your bread and butter. But you can incorporate video into your blog posts to cater not only to the readers but also to the people who prefer video.

Try incorporating videos at the top of your blog post that share the content of your post with visuals and text. Or, share videos within specific sections of your blog post to provide additional context and information. You’ll also see some examples of how you can monetize this videos in the next section!

Looking for a little help? Explainer videos can help you create content about trending news stories or other topics.

Monetize your blog posts

There’s also a huge opportunity to leverage video as a money-making tool on your blog. We ran a test with Mediavine, a full service ad management platform for content creators. Mediavine makes it easy for bloggers to monetize blog posts through static or video pre-roll ads and they’re big proponents of video.

According to Mediavine CEO Eric Hochberger, “With advertisers more concerned than ever with brand safety and viewability, video offers content creators a crucial differentiator. When curated through the right player to optimize for both speed and SEO, Mediavine has seen some publishers’ earnings increase rapidly after creating just one video.”

In our test with Mediavine, we found that the CPM on a pre-roll video ad was 4X that of a static ad.

Case Study: Money Bliss

Kristy from Money Bliss included an Animoto video in a blog post on 20 Quick Tips for Debt Payoff Motivation. The following video ran with a pre-roll ad.

When comparing March 2019, one full month without the video, to June, one full month with the video, the results spoke for themselves:

124% increase in total earnings

0% earnings in March 2019 were from video

14% earnings in June 2019 were exclusive to video

17% increase in RPM (revenue per 1K page views) from March 2019 to June 2019

Case Study: Moneywise Moms

A similar test was conducted by Gina from Moneywise Moms. The following video was embedded on a blog post on 7 Helpful Tips for Holiday Travel Savings, with a pre-roll ad.

A year over year comparison, June 2018 with no video to June 2019 with a video, results were similarly impressive:

90% increase in total earnings

0% earnings in June 2018 were from video

24% earnings in June 2019 were exclusive to video

25% RPM increase from June 2018 to June 2019

