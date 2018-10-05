The Trick to Creating Seamless Voice-over in Animoto

With over 85 percent of Facebook videos being watched on silent, it’s important to be able to tell video stories without sound. That said, voice-over can be a nice way to provide more color for those who choose to watch with sound on, and it can be a highly effective method for storytelling in videos designed to be played with the sound on—such as videos on YouTube or your website.

With Animoto, you can easily add voice-over to any block, and you can learn more about how to do that in the voice-over tutorial in our Resource Center (or in the video at the bottom of this article). But one question we’ve heard from you is, how do I combine voice-over blocks with footage of myself talking directly to the camera and make it sound seamless?

Check out our Expert How To storyboard to see this technique in action and then read on for tips on how to get your voice-over to sound seamless too.

Voice-over Tip #1: Stay local

Record your voice-over in the same location as you shoot your live on-camera footage. Different spaces have different acoustics, so if you shoot your voice-over in a different space the ambient noise and other factors may results in a recording that doesn’t feel consistent with what you shot live.

To take things a step further, don’t just record voice-over in the same spot, but try doing it during the same session as you shoot your video. This’ll ensure that you not only match the room sound, but also the energy of your on-camera talent.

Voice-over Tip #2: Put a pause in it

Make sure to leave space between sentences for ease of editing. It can be difficult to trim clips when sentences run together and can often result in the ends or beginnings of sentences getting clipped off or feeling rushed. A little breathing room will help things feel natural.

It may be helpful to storyboard out your video before you shoot, so that you know how you’d like your script to be split up across various blocks. This way you know where long pauses are especially important.

Voice-over Tip #3: Drink some water

It sounds like a silly tip, but drinking taking a sip of water before you record your voice-over can really make all the difference. This is especially important if you’re recording voice-over with a microphone close to your mouth and will help your voice sound its best.

Voice-over Tip #4: Mic up!

You’ll record your voice-over directly into Animoto from your computer, but this doesn’t mean you need to be constrained by the microphone on your computer. Attach a microphone and record your voice-over with that. The microphone doesn’t have to be expensive. Here at Animoto we frequently record our voice-overs using the mics on our smartphone headphones.

Voice-over Tip #5: Take a redo

If at first you don’t succeed, you can always try again! Record your voice-over, listen to how it sounds within your video, and if you aren’t happy with it, just record it again. Once you’re happy with how it sounds, publish and share your video with the world!

How to use the voice-over feature in Animoto

Not sure how to add your voice-over in Animoto? Check out this quick video to learn how to use our voice-over feature for marketing videos.