Animoto Adds Sizzle to WPPI’s Instagram with Video

A month ago, WPPI and Rangefinder teamed up with Animoto to feature WPPI members’ Instagram sizzle reels — short video slideshows — on their page. Since then, they’ve featured six amazing photographers, all of whom have created distinctive videos that match their photography beautifully. We wanted to share their work on our site and show how photographers are marketing with video on Instagram.

Wedding photographer Susan Stripling creates a magical atmosphere in her video slideshow with a gentle instrumental coupled with soft, romantic photography.

A video posted by Rangefinder WPPI (@rfwppi) on Sep 30, 2015 at 11:10am PDT

Sue Bryce gives you a quick glimpse behind the scenes in her gorgeous, classically-inspired portrait shoot.

A video posted by Rangefinder WPPI (@rfwppi) on Sep 10, 2015 at 9:33am PDT

Justin and Mary Marantz bring elegance and style to their video business card, which includes a charming video clip of the photographers themselves — as in love as the couples they photograph.

A video posted by Rangefinder WPPI (@rfwppi) on Oct 9, 2015 at 11:11am PDT

Peter Hurley is a headshot photographer in New York City, and his photography slideshow is fast-paced and full of energy, just like the city he works in.

A video posted by Rangefinder WPPI (@rfwppi) on Sep 23, 2015 at 3:55pm PDT

Jerry Ghionis created this cinematic wedding slideshow using just black and white images, framed in the Chic style he co-created with Animoto.

A video posted by Rangefinder WPPI (@rfwppi) on Sep 16, 2015 at 11:25am PDT

Fashion photographer Lindsay Adler shows off her arresting photography in her slideshow, which uses the Runway style she developed with Animoto.

A video posted by Rangefinder WPPI (@rfwppi) on Oct 15, 2015 at 12:28pm PDT

Want to get started creating your own sizzle reel? Find out how with help from Ana Brandt. And if you’re already marketing with video on Instagram, let us know in comments or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter.