Which Style Should I Use? Using Vertical Photos

Your Animoto video is aligned horizontally, but you’ve got a bunch of vertical shots that you absolutely love. What should you do? Well, we created a list of some great vertical-friendly video styles that’ll make your vertical photographs pop.

Check out this video, with photos by wedding photographer Marcus Bell, to see what we mean:

Timeless

Photographer and co-founder of Fstoppers, Lee Morris, co-designed this simple, elegant style that lets you show two vertical images at once without any cropping images to landscape.

Paper Array

With a background like textured paper, this style incorporates movement as it transitions between photos, generating interest on the screen whether photos are vertical or horizontal.

Light Panes

Subtle light panes illuminate the frames of this style in a sophisticated way, making your photos stand out.

Modern Minimalist

Based on Design Aglow’s popular Modern Minimalist collection, this full-frame style lets you view two portrait photographs in one slide.

Proof Sheet

Create a proof sheet of your images in a style that captures the drama of the darkroom. Dynamic transitions between photos keep viewers’ interest and highlight your photos, regardless of orientation.

Rustic

This style presents photos in wooden frames and gives them a warm cast. The evocative style of Rustic works well for vertical photos since the animations in it accentuate your work, sometimes presenting as many as three vertical images in a frame.

Whether your images are vertical or horizontal, there’s a style that’ll work for you. Try out one of the styles we’ve suggested, or take a look at one of the more than 90 styles Animoto has to offer.