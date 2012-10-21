Top CreativeLive Classes for Pro Photographers

CreativeLive is an online classroom that streams free classes about how creative people can improve their craft, business and life. Many professional photographers who’ve taught CreativeLive include Animoto Pro in their curriculum.

Here are top classes you should check out if you’re a pro photographer:

Wedding photographers Vanessa Joy and Jared Platt, newborn photographer Kelly Brown, and Triple Scoop Music founder Roy Ashen show you everything you need to get started using video in your business. Whether you’re creating wedding and portrait slideshows for sales sessions or storming social media with heartwarming birth announcements, they’ve got an easy way to add video to your workflow.

Check out the birth announcement Kelly shared during the class, which is currently racking up views on Facebook.

Let portrait photographer Sue Bryce, newborn photographer Ana Brandt, and video expert Susan Roderick show you how to create professional-looking video in minutes and use it to bring in business by marketing with YouTube and Instagram.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes video Susan created during the class.

Rob is a wedding cinematographer, and Vanessa is a wedding photographer. They teach photographers how to seamlessly start shooting amazing video clips on their DSLR and turn them into something fantastic with Animoto.

Check out the Animoto video they made in just minutes during their class.

Vicki, an award-winning child and family photographer in Illinois, uses Animoto to showcase her family and pet portfolio! Check out the video below. Vicki shows off her amazing pet photography with the “Animoto Original” style at 1:23 and goes on to speak about how she created the pet photography market in her area.

Brand experts Sarah Petty and Erin Verbeck break down how to approach creating, refining and marketing your brand. If you are a Pro user who wants to make sure ALL your marketing efforts are effective and consistent (including what you do with your Pro account), check out this CreativeLive course.

Tamara Lackey is an expert on making sales consultations fun and enjoyable for clients. She chooses Animoto to share her images with clients to fully showcase the value of her products.

Do you have a favorite CreativeLive class? Let us know in the comments below or reach out on Facebook or Twitter by tagging @Animoto.