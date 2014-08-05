Secret to My Animoto Success: Newborn Photographer Kelly Brown

One of the features that has made a big difference to newborn photographer, Kelly Brown’s slideshows is the ability to add text slides. Brown includes the name and birth details of the newborns, adding emotional impact to the slideshow.

The ability to include video has also attributed to a greater emotional impact with her clients. Including footage of the first time the parent held their baby after giving birth is incredibly moving.

