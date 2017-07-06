Photography Marketing Video Bootcamp: Thank You!

Last month we challenged you to create three new marketing videos for your photography business, and you delivered, with videos that were beautiful, exciting, and unique.

Now that our bootcamp is coming to a close, we wanted to offer a big thank you to everyone who took part — not just by posting amazing videos, but also by participating in our community and supporting fellow photographers as they worked to master video marketing.

Though we’re done posting challenge videos, that doesn’t mean you can’t keep challenging yourself. If you haven’t finished all the bootcamp challenges – or still haven’t gotten started — visit Animoto for Professional Photographers on Facebook, where you can find all of the Photography Video Marketing Bootcamp challenges and a supportive community ready to help you develop your video-creation skills.