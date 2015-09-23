Pro Photographers React to Instagram Changes

Instagram has been going through some major changes. Case in point: users can now orient their images and videos vertically (as opposed to just horizontally). So, we wanted to find out how pro photographers are reacting to some of Instagram’s new options. Here’s what four pro photographers had to say:

Change: good or bad?

All four photographers agreed that the change makes posting certain photos a lot easier, most of them had been using third-party apps to keep their work in its original ratio.

Here’s how Animoto’s Customer Owner for Photography (and travel photographer), Sally Sargood put it: “It gives people more options. Also, a lot of people have adapted to the fact that for Instagram, they had to crop square, and have since fallen in love with that.”

A photo posted by Sally Sargood (@sallysargood) on Sep 18, 2015 at 7:31am PDT

Will they still square-crop occasionally?

Boudoir photographer Jen Rozenbaum said even before Instagram changed, she would rarely crop her photos square. “I think it’s important to show the images as they were shot and meant to be seen.”

A photo posted by Jennifer Rozenbaum (@jenrozenbaum) on Sep 5, 2015 at 8:00am PDT

But Sally has a different perspective. “I still square-crop occasionally, because the images appear bigger. But having the ability to use full frame now, regardless of the orientation, simply opens up more options for photographers using Instagram.”

As for wedding photographer Vanessa Joy, she usually keeps her photos in their original ratio. But she is open to using square crop on photos if the image looks good that way: “It’s a subjective decision for me.”

A photo posted by Vanessa Joy (@vanessajoy) on Sep 21, 2015 at 8:10am PDT

Effect on video

Vanessa didn’t like the look of square-cropped videos, so she always keeps them in the original ratio. So the change means that she doesn’t have to run her video through a third-party app to get the look she wants. Wedding photographer Mike Allebach was also focused on the effect Instagram’s new aspect ratio would have on his video marketing strategy. Mike had previously square-cropped his videos, but shared, “This change will be huge for my video content. I’m excited to show my video in widescreen.” In fact, he’s already started uploading his widescreen videos to Instagram (like the example below).

A video posted by Mike Allebach Photography (@tattooedbridephotoguy) on Sep 15, 2015 at 1:23pm PDT

Want to get started posting on the horizontal and the vertical? Take a look at [25 ways you can boost your business with Instagram]. And then go out and create your own Instagram marketing video.