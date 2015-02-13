Photography Video Marketing Challenge: Multi-Genre Video

Part of successfully marketing yourself as a photographer is being able to explain what you can offer potential clients. Many photographers focus on just one thing – weddings, newborns, portraits. But what do you do if you wear more than one hat as a photographer? You can, of course, make different videos for each market, but sometimes you need one overall video to work as an umbrella statement about your brand.

A multi-genre video gives you a quick, visual explanation that you can use and share again and again. It functions a lot like a video business card that covers more than one type of subject. And like a video business card, a multi-genre video should describe you, your business, and the types of work that you do.

This type of video is a simple and effective way to connect with clients and show them what you can offer. Your multi-genre video acts a survey of the work that you do, combining the different parts of your work into a cohesive whole.

Tips for making a great Multi-Genre video:

Keep it to 30-120 seconds. This will ensure you maintain your audience’s attention. Be very selective about the images you show. Only show your very best work, and use a good mix. Make sure each genre you include is well represented. Use text slides to tell the story of who you are and what you do. You can also mark the changes between different genres this way. Link directly to your website using the Call To Action feature or add your URL in your YouTube/Vimeo description so people can go back to your site. Add your logo at the start and end.

Share your multi-genre video wherever you have digital presence. Post to Facebook and YouTube, add it to your website, or share with customers, wedding coordinators and co-marketing opportunities – you are only limited by your imagination.

Need some inspiration? Check out these examples:

Portrait photographer, Paula Herko at Storyline Photography uses her multi-genre video on her webpage to offer a fast-paced look at the different services she offers.



Wedding and portrait photographer, Peter Rooney gives a thoughtful look at the different reasons we take photographs.



Newborn and family photographer, Christine Oppe uses the end of the year as a way to explore her different genres.



Children and family photographer, Jennifer Tesker arranged her video in order from engagements and weddings to newborns and milestone minis.

Do you shoot in multiple genres? Get tips for your videos and share your work in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook.

Portrait Photographer, Sue Bryce and Animoto launched a series of challenges designed to encourage, inspire and motivate photographers to start marketing with video. Participants create a video a month and post it on social. This is an in-depth description of one of the 12 challenges.