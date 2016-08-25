5 Silly Tactics for Photographing Toddlers On the Move

Raise your hand if you’ve ever tried to photograph a toddler (the operative word here being “**tried”). When I had my photography studio, I used to have a love/hate relationship with toddler photoshoots. On the one hand, I loved them because toddlers are so full of energy and personality — and there’s never a dull moment! On the other hand, you’d probably have more luck wrangling a bunch of wild meerkats than a toddler with his own agenda.

So in honor of all the frustrated parents and photographers out there who have tried in vain, I present to you, 5 tactics for capturing images of squirmy, energetic, tantrum-prone but oh-so-adorable toddlers.

Got any tips (or battle scars) of your own ? Share them below!