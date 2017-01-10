7 Ways to Make Photo-a-Day and Video-a-Day Projects Easier this Year

Starting a 365 project that means taking a photo or video clip every day for a year can seem a little daunting at first. But we’ve got some easy-to-follow tips that’ll help keep you motivated, your project organized, and make it a snap to share throughout the year. Take a look:
Create a monthly video to share your project’s progress. A short video at the end of each month can help you share your project with friends and family, and help keep you motivated by showing you how much you’ve accomplished. Just add your photo or video clip to your monthly video at the end of each day and then produce it at the end of the month, as photographer Sabrina Koch did for her video-a-day project.
Slideshow Video Style: Documentary
Song: “Junebug” by Lana Palmer
How are you making your 365 project easier this year? Let us know in the comments below. Or, if you have a video featuring a photo- or video-a-day project, we’d love to see it in our Facebook group, where you’ll find others sharing their stories with video.
