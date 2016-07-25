How to Turn a Facebook Album into a Video Slideshow

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about how to make Facebook videos with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

Earlier this year we shared a blog post on How to Make a Video Slideshow for Facebook. In that post, we mentioned that you can use Animoto to make a slideshow video using photos from a Facebook album and a number of people reached out asking how. So, without further ado, here’s a quick tutorial!

Getting started

Making a video from photos in a Facebook album is quick and easy. Once you’ve created an Animoto account (you can do that here if you haven’t already), click Create to start a new project and select the video style you’d like to use.

Importing your photos

Once you’ve started your project, it’s time to import the photos from your Facebook album. Click “Add pics & vids” on the left and a window will pop up that’ll give you the option to import pictures and videos from a variety of sources, including your desktop, Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Flickr, or Smugmug. Click to choose Facebook.

A window will pop up with thumbnails representing each of your Facebook albums. Simply scroll through and click on the album you’d like to turn into a slideshow video. Once you’ve selected the album you can either click to add all the photos from that album to your project or you can click in to open the album and select specific photos, as you can see from the screenshots below. For this example, I’ll be making a Throwback Thursday video using photos from an album called “Oldies.”

Once you’ve clicked the button to add your photos, they’ll be automatically added to your project and you can click and drag to change their order, add titles and captions, choose a song, and put all the final bells and whistles on your project. Need a little help? Check out our blog post on Creating Your First Animoto Video.

When you’re done, click PREVIEW VIDEO to see what your video looks like and, once you’re happy with it, click PRODUCE to complete the process. Here’s how my video turned out (it literally took me 2 minutes to make):

Sharing your video

If you’re creating a video from photos in a Facebook album, odds are you’re going to want to share it back to Facebook. From Animoto, you can share a video directly to your Facebook timeline or to a page you manage and it will upload to play natively.

Ready to share? Just click the Facebook button under “SHARE” on the right side of the play page. Note that you also have the option to share to Twitter, YouTube, Vimeo, via email, and more.

After you click on the Facebook icon, a popup window will open where you can add a description and post your video. If you want to post to a page you manager, rather than your personal timeline, just click on “Pages.” Fill out your description, click “POST” and we’ll send your video to Facebook for you.

Here’s how my video looks posted to my Facebook timeline, auto-playing in the feed:

Creating a video from one of your Facebook albums? We’d love to see it! Share it with us on Twitter or Facebook, or leave a link in the comments below.