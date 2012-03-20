4 Reasons Your Camera Phone is Better Than Your Point-and-Shoot

The rule used to be no photography, but artists and venues now embrace the camera phone. Don’t worry about lugging your expensive camera to the show when you have a great camera in your hand already!
Watching your kids run through the fountain, tackling the giant sushi boat at a restaurant, or a seeing a gorgeous sunset–there’s a ton of great moments in everyday life that totally warrant a photo, even when you’ve forgotten your camera at home.
Okay, everybody’s done it–pretending like you’re texting, but you’re actually taking a picture. It’s pretty genius way to get a shot of that woman’s crazy shoes or that adorable puppy on the sidewalk. Thank goodness for camera phones! Without them, we’d be a nation of shameless paparazzi.
Take those photos on your camera and create a video instantly with the Animoto iPhone app. No need to upload your photos to your computer!
