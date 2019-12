Who thought up such a cool tool? What the heck does Animoto mean anyway? Where are your offices? Check out these 9 things you may not have known about your favorite online video maker!

In a former life, one of our motion graphic designers was a one hit wonder . The idea for Animoto originated in a sake bar. Prior to starting Animoto one of our founders was a producer at MTV, VH1 and Comedy Central. The name Animoto comes from a combination of Animation and Photo. You can tour the inside of our New York office on Google Maps . Animoto is headquartered in New York City, with a satellite office in San Francisco. Our headquarters was selected as one of the best places to work in New York City. Our fun conference rooms were designed by an employee who was a former theatrical set designer. Several of our employees have worked as professional photographers.

