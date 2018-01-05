New and Improved Twitter Sharing

Did you know that videos on Twitter are 6 times more likely to be re-tweeted than static images and three times more likely to be retweeted than animated GIFs? So, to up the odds that you’ll connect with your audience online, our team’s been hard at work on new and improved sharing for Twitter. Forget posting links to Twitter — you can now post your videos natively to Twitter, directly from Animoto, and watch them right on your Twitter feed. Here’s how it works:

To get started, just click SHARE, either on your My Videos page or on a video play page. Once your Animoto account is connected to your Twitter account, it’ll upload any video up to 2:20 minutes long to Twitter. When it loads, you’ll see an autoplay version of the video appear in your feed.

If your video is longer than Twitter’s maximum length of 2:20 minutes, you can either create a shorter version of the video for Twitter, or just share the video link instead.

And that’s it! Your Animoto video will be even more visible and more retweetable. Give our new Twitter sharing feature a try, then let us know what you think in the comments or on Twitter.