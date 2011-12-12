Animoto Named One of Crain’s Best Places to Work

There should be a word for being this excited and honored. Honcited? Excinored?

Animoto has been selected as one of the “Best Place to Work in NYC” by Crain’s New York Business !

Crain’s is the leading publication for the New York City business community. Each year, Crain’s recognizes New York City’s 50 best places to work based on the results of thousands of employee surveys. Considering there’s approximately 950,000 businesses in NYC, it’s awesome to be on this list.

And somewhere between the Red Bulls, Rock Band, and general raucousness that goes on in the office, we have to agree. Don’t believe us? Want to learn more? Ready to join the team?

