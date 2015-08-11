Mobile Downloads for All

Using the Animoto app for iOS or Android? Many of you have asked for the ability to download videos on mobile so that you can post them to Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and share the file directly with friends and family. We’re pleased to announce that, as of our latest Android and iOS app updates, all of our mobile users can now download videos to their devices for free.

Downloading Animoto videos on iOS

Downloading Animoto videos created on mobile is easy. On iPhone or iPad, simply navigate to the video you’d like to download and tap SAVE at the bottom of the screen.

Downloading Animoto videos on Android

On Android, tap on the video you’d like to download in your play list and then select Download.

Remember, when downloading videos with a Lite or Personal account you’re free to use them for personal use only. If you’re using videos for commercial purposes — to promote yourself, a product or service, or your business — you’ll need to upgrade to a Professional or Business plan. Doing so gives you license to use the music in our library for commercial purposes. Learn more about our pricing plans here.

We hope you enjoy this new feature!