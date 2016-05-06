Meet Our Team: Michelle, Director of People Services & Letterpress Extraordinaire

Meet Michelle! As the Director of People Services here at Animoto, Michelle explains, “I can be found helping our leaders with training or employe development, beefing up our talent pipeline and recruiting efforts, rolling out new projects that promote employee engagement, consulting with our executives on strategic employee initiatives, and managing the day-to-day, including benefits, on-boarding, and compensation.”

When she’s not at the office, brightening our lives with her contagious smile while working hard to ensure that Animoto is one of the best places to work on the planet, Michelle likes to exercise her creative muscle.

“What a lot of people don’t know about me is that I have a very creative side. Letterpress is just one of the avenues I’m able to express my creativity and disconnect from the noise that often overtakes our lives. I’ve been practicing letterpress for a few years now and I try to get into the studio when I have a few ideas or some free time. It’s a fun and somewhat complex hobby with limitless possibilities!”