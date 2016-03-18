Meet Our Team: Justin, Programmer & Photographer

Today we’re excited to introduce the first in a series of blog posts showcasing the wonderful people behind Animoto, starting with programmer Justin.

When he’s not programming, Justin is busy playing bluegrass guitar and taking photos. Check out his work in the video below, which features photos of actor/musician Ed Helms and his band The Lonesome Trio, Wilco guitarist Nels Cline, jazz prodigy Julian Lage, NYC bluegrass icon Michael Daves, and Punch Brothers Noam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge.

Justin has been a bluegrass musician for about 12 years so, he says, “when I started taking photographs I got really into shooting portraits of these musicians. The music scene that I’m a part of in NYC is so connected that I’ve been lucky enough to meet, shoot, and play with some of my favorite musicians of all time.

“Getting the opportunity to shoot some of these musicians’ album covers has been incrediby rewarding for me. These are albums that would already be important to me, and being able to have a small part in their release makes them even better.”

Check out more of Justin’s work at JustinCamerer.com and like his page on Facebook!