Our Guide to What’s New

A New Animoto.com

We’ve revamped our website!

In case you haven’t noticed, things are looking a little different ’round these parts. With the new site, you might notice a few new features and a better organization of things, such as…

**– A revamped “my videos” page

– A new video player

– Updated account names and account page

**

A New Video Engine

Kicking Your Videos Into High Gear

You might have heard some buzz about Animoto shifting over to a “new render engine,” which can be a kind of confusing phrase.

What this means: The engine (the technology) that we used to create your videos before was pretty cool. This new engine is even cooler, and is capable of HD videos and super-fast video creation times. With this new video engine, your videos are available in a much better resolution, both in hi-res upgrades and web-quality. Check out our post on video resolutions to find out the details and how this affects you.

Just a heads-up: With such a huge upgrade, we want to make sure we do it right, so this new engine is being used on Animoto Original styles only. Don’t worry, though – other styles will be available in HD over the next few months.

Check out the new updates now and make a video!