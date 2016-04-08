Meet Our Team: Emily, Social Media Manager & Food Blogger

Last month we introduced you to Animoto programmer (and photographer) Justin. Today, we’re excited to introduce you to our social media manager — Emily.

What does a typical day in the life of Emily look like at Animoto? “I start my day by checking into all of our social channels: seeing what our followers liked, responded to, and shared from the previous day. We’re always inspired by what our users are reacting to, so from there I’ll get started on planning out the day’s worth of content. On a daily basis I’m collecting content and creating videos to share. The best part of my job is watching all of the videos our users share across social media! They’re sweet, funny, serious—all unique.”

When Emily isn’t facebooking, tweeting, pinteresting, and youtubeing for Animoto, she’s cooking and posting pictures on Instagram and recipes on her food blog that make our tummies grumble. (And sometimes, when we’re lucky, she brings in a sample of what she’s been cooking to share with the team!)

Emily started her first food blog in 2009, she says, “as a place to share the recipes I tried in cookbooks or saw on TV. A few years later, I started creating recipes of my own. That’s when I started my blog, A Little Gathering, as a place to collect all of the original recipes I was working on.

“After joining the marketing team at Animoto and seeing our customers’ videos, it became so clear that a video was missing from my blog. I had a ton of video and images from my blog and social media posts, so it was a no brainer to create an Animoto video for the About page on my blog.”

See Emily’s mouth watering food photography and recipes in action at ALittleGathering.com and follow her on Instagram!