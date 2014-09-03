Personalize Videos with Your Own Music

The Animoto music library has more than 3000 tracks to help set the tone for your video. If you can’t find the right tune from our song selector or if you want to use your own music, Animoto makes uploading a song from your personal music library to your video easy! Find out how it’s done on the web, iOS, and Android.

Web

To add your own music to your video from the web choose the “Upload Songs” option, navigate through your computer files where your digital music is stored to find the song you want to add.

iOS

To add your own music to your video from your iOS device click Add Music from Your Device then select a song from your phone’s music library.

Android

From your Android device you can upload MP3 and M4A music files. Go to Change Song → My Music and choose a song from your phone’s music library.

Remember, the music found in the Animoto library is copyrighted content obtained through third party companies and is properly licensed to play and share on public sites. As always, if you are posting your videos on the internet, you should make sure that you have permission from the copyright holder to use specific music tracks. For more information read our music submission terms.

