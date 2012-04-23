Our Affiliate Program

Do you love Animoto? Did you know you can earn money by telling people about Animoto? It may be easier than you ever imagined!

Become an Animoto affiliate!

What is an affiliate?

Being an affiliate is an easy way for you to earn money by telling other people about the products and services that you love. Simply promote us on your own website and you’ll earn a commission when users click on your ads and subscribe to Animoto.

Why is Animoto now part of the Google’s Affiliate Network?

It’s fast, easy to use, and provides deeper tracking and real-time reporting than our previous program. It also provides you with the best-performing creative and seasonal promotions.

What does it mean to be an Animoto affiliate?

Our affiliates earn commissions when they direct traffic to Animoto.com that results in a paid subscription to products on our site. All you have to do is place the banners or text links that we provide on your web site. If a visitor clicks on the link and becomes a paid subscriber, you earn a commission! It’s that easy!

How can I become a part of Animoto’s affiliate program?

All you need to do is follow these easy steps:

Create a Google AdSense account (or login if you already have one) Apply to the Animoto affiliate program Add our links to your site and start earning commissions!

We look forward to having you as an affiliate.

Not sure if you love us yet? Get started turning your photos into videos and see what everyone’s talking about!