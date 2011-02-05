A New San Francisco Office for Animoto

San Francisco’s got a new treat: we just opened up an office in San Francisco!

We’re beyond excited about our new space and what that means for our company. That’s right, we’ve opened up a fun new office right in the heart of San Francisco’s financial district.

To introduce the new space, we hosted a party in the offices before the TechCrunch Crunchies Awards. It was great seeing our friends from awesome local companies such as Facebook, YouTube, Google, Adobe, Pandora, Netflix, Shutterfly and Kodak Gallery.

Check out our video to see the soiree for yourself:

Apart from our own shutterbugs who captured the evening, the San Francisco Chronicle sent over Zennie Abraham to get his take on things.

Join The Party!

An office, like a party, is only as good as the people there. So, we have one more awesome update: We’re hiring!

Check out our job postings and let us know more about why Animoto can’t do without you.