Video Styles for Business

Using Animoto to create videos for your business? Regardless of what type of video you're making, you want your content to look good and be on brand.

Animoto offers dozens of storyboards. You can customize product videos, customer testimonials, about us videos, and more. But you may not realize you can also change the style of our storyboards to fit your business.

Like colors and fonts, the style of your video can be personalized. Each style has its own special transitions, text animations, and effects. If you haven't tried out our style tool before, you may not be sure which style to choose. To make things easier, we've put together a list of styles we think work well for businesses.

Take a look at a few of our favorites, then try them out in your own videos. To begin, click the "Style" tool in the Animoto toolbar, and swap out your video's current style for an all-new look.

Bulletin

Get the look of popular viral videos with this contemporary style. Sliding text reveals grab attention, making it a good choice for text-heavy videos.

Glamour

Add an air of elegance to your videos with this sophisticated style. Glamour uses light flares and subtle text reveals to create stylish, luxurious videos. It offers businesses marketing high-end products a chic way to promote their offers.

Clean Cut

This social-friendly style adds a colored background to your text. Try it out when you have busy photos or video clips and want make sure your words are still easy to read. How-to videos or explainers would both stand out on social with Clean Cut.

Hi-Rise

Give your video a clean, dynamic look with this approachable style. Sliding transitions give a lift to the straightforward text. Hi-Rise works well for brands looking for a simple, no-nonsense look.

How to customize your video’s style

Selecting a style for your video is easy. To start, decide if you want to choose a storyboard or start from scratch.

Start with a storyboard template

There are lots of ways to get started with a storyboard. You can choose based on the type of video—say an About Us video or a promo. You can also select for the storyboard's look.

No matter how you pick your template, it's easy to change up your style. Once your template opens, go to the toolbar on the left-hand side of your screen. Click "Style," then click the gray CHANGE button. You'll see a list of all the styles Animoto offers. Choose the one you want for your project.

Start from scratch

If you want to design your video from the ground up, click the START FROM SCRATCH button in the upper-right-hand corner of the storyboard selector page. You'll be taken to our style selector. Choose one of the styles we mentioned above, or pick another style that you like better. Then you can begin your project. Pick out colors and font, add photos and video clips, and type in text to customize your video. If you want to change your style later, click the "Style" icon on your toolbar. Then click the gray CHANGE button to see a list of all the styles Animoto offers.

STYLE CHANGE TIP: After you switch your style, you may notice changes to font sizes or colors. Certain styles, like Bold or Clean Cut feature text backgrounds that can change some of your design settings. You can quickly adjust these settings from the “Design” icon on your toolbar to get the look you want.

Do you have a favorite Animoto video style? Let us know in the comments!