Travel Agents: Use Video to Increase Traffic and Stand Out

For local travel agencies looking to differentiate themselves, video is an excellent way to stand out from the local competition.

Consumers are using social media more than ever to book vacations online. It seems obvious, but people are flocking to Facebook for their travel needs. Next year, almost two-thirds of travel companies plan to increase their social media marketing budgets. This is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss.

VIPSportsGetAway is a Texas-based travel agency that offers lots of services including unique sporting event experiences – it’s a key differentiator for their business. They put together a great video that showcases their offering and their customers:

As a marketing tool, Facebook can be powerful.

“Facebook has the greatest influence over 25 – 34 year-olds’ holiday choices, and the greatest influence over men,” according to World Travel Market’s 2012 industry report. Posting a marketing video on your Facebook business page is a great way to generate interest and new leads.

Travel is inherently visual, so there should be no shortage of images and videos you can use to create an Animoto video that showcases your unique offering. Not only can you share your video on social media, but you can also download and embed your Animoto video on your website. Life and health coach, Nicole Burley M.Ed., did it and saw a 100% increase in traffic from January to February.

Learn more about how video marketing can help your small business.