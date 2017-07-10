Survey: Social Media Marketing for Today’s Female Entrepreneur

The Female Entrepreneur Association (FEA) is a community that has a lofty mission of inspiring and empowering women to realize their dreams as business owners. Carrie Green, who runs FEA, partnered with us here at Animoto earlier in the year to survey over 600 female entrepreneurs and find out how they’re navigating the ever-changing social media marketing landscape. The results were pretty clear: female entrepreneurs are ahead of the curve when it comes to adopting best practices on key social networks.

Among the key learnings, we found that Facebook (98%) and Instagram (89%) are the social media platforms that female entrepreneurs market themselves on the most and feel the most confident doing so.

50 percent of respondents have created a marketing video in the last 6 months and 81 percent plan to in the next 6 months. With only 7 percent of respondents outsourcing their marketing videos, far more are using DIY tools or live broadcasting (i.e. Facebook Live) to create videos for social media. Video marketing is a skill that female entrepreneurs are adopting so that they can communicate with video regularly on social media.

Social platforms female entrepreneurs market themselves on:

Facebook – 98%

Instagram – 89%

Pinterest – 79%

YouTube – 73%

Twitter – 67%

LinkedIn – 66%

Snapchat – 49%

Social platforms female entrepreneurs feel confident creating high-performing marketing content for:

Facebook – 48%

Instagram – 40%

Pinterest – 29%

Twitter – 20%

LinkedIn – 17%

YouTube – 15%

Snapchat – 8%

Video marketing behavior among female entrepreneurs within the last 6 months: