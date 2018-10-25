Storyboard Tips: DIY Beauty Tutorial and Florist Trend Story

Earlier this month we introduced three new storyboards—an Expert How To, a Tabletop Recipe, and a Fashion Lookbook How To. Today, I’m pleased to share that we’ve added two new social-friendly storyboards to our collection.

Our DIY: Beauty Tutorial and Florist Trend Story storyboards were designed and created by Animoto Senior Producer Irina Dvalidze. Irina shared a few tips to help you get the most out of each of these new storyboards. Check out the videos and tips below and then try customizing the storyboards for your business!

Florist Trend Story

Our Florist Trend Story storyboard puts a unique spin on a product video, turning it into a captivating and eye-catching editorial, designed to be shared on social media. It features the Concrete editing style and Raleway Black font, paired with the song “Brighter Days” by Cool Typhoon, which you’ll find in our music library.

Tips

To help you get the most out of this storyboard, we’ve rounded up the following tips:

Play with color. When Irina created this storyboard, she put a lot of thought into the color selection. You’ll notice that this storyboard opens with a quick burst of four different colors—pink, blue, green, and yellow. Irina selected the colors using Color Supply , a color palette generator that makes it easy to find complementary colors, complete with hex codes.

p.s. You can achieve that burst effect by shortening blocks to 1 second each using Concrete or Clean Lines.

Experiment with text. Try out different techniques for accenting important text in your video. This storyboard includes several techniques:

Try out different techniques for accenting important text in your video. This storyboard includes several techniques: Use ALL CAPS for some copy to emphasize it. Use quotes. Find a quote from an expert or, as the storyboard exemplifies, come up with a quote of your own that adds to the story you’re telling! Emphasize dates and numbers by making them big. Viewers really latch onto numbers so show ‘em off. You can see this in action in the block that refers to the “1970s,” as well as the one that refers to “3 weeks.” Use negative space to make text stand out, but don’t be afraid to experiment with big bold text centered on top of a busy background too.

Choose thematic music. Irina selected a song with 70s vibes because that’s when the plant in the storyboard first came onto the design scene. When choosing a song, think about the theme you’re trying to convey to your customers and also how it’ll be identified with your brand.

Irina selected a song with 70s vibes because that’s when the plant in the storyboard first came onto the design scene. When choosing a song, think about the theme you’re trying to convey to your customers and also how it’ll be identified with your brand. Leverage trends in your industry. #MonsteraMonday is a big trend in the floral industry. When getting started with this storyboard, think about trends that are happening in your industry. When you share your video, be sure to use relevant hashtags to get it in front of more people.

DIY: Beauty Tutorial

The DIY: Beauty Tutorial features our Horizon video style and the font Rubik. The song is “No Problems” by Starsoul. Although the storyboard itself is related to beauty, it could be used to create a step by step video for any industry. Read the tips to find out more.

Tips

Take a look at Irina’s tips to set yourself up for success with the DIY: Beauty Tutorial storyboard:

Put an expert spin on how to. Notice how this storyboard puts an expert spin on the how to video concept by providing insider tips at the same time as it illustrates a process by explaining the why behind each of the steps. Add avocados to repair damage and add olive oil to protect hair from heat. Including reasoning and backstory can help cement you as an expert.

Notice how this storyboard puts an expert spin on the how to video concept by providing insider tips at the same time as it illustrates a process by explaining the why behind each of the steps. Add avocados to repair damage and add olive oil to protect hair from heat. Including reasoning and backstory can help cement you as an expert. Get in front of the camera. This storyboard actually features its creator, Irina. Because of scheduling issues she didn’t have a model for the shoot so she got in front of the camera herself. How was the avocado hair mask? Irina says her hair felt really, really soft afterwards.

This storyboard actually features its creator, Irina. Because of scheduling issues she didn’t have a model for the shoot so she got in front of the camera herself. How was the avocado hair mask? Irina says her hair felt really, really soft afterwards. Show, don’t tell. This storyboard showcases how you can pair your text and visuals to tell a full story without writing the entire thing out. By sharing the benefits of each of the four ingredients while showing them being put together into a bowl, the fact that the ingredients need to all go into a bowl becomes clear without saying. Think about how visuals can help you cut down on text in your video. If you’re using stock imagery, think about how what you’re showing relates to the text and what extra context it adds.

This storyboard showcases how you can pair your text and visuals to tell a full story without writing the entire thing out. By sharing the benefits of each of the four ingredients while showing them being put together into a bowl, the fact that the ingredients need to all go into a bowl becomes clear without saying. Think about how visuals can help you cut down on text in your video. If you’re using stock imagery, think about how what you’re showing relates to the text and what extra context it adds. Keep playing with color. This storyboard plays with matching text color to the colors in the actual photos or video clips in your video. Here Irina used a darker pink for one of the text colors to match the pink table and used the Color Supply tool mentioned above to find the complementary green color. When playing with color, just be sure to check and make sure your main text is legible against whatever background color you select.

For more tips, check out our blog post on designer-approved tips for text in social videos. And if you’re craving a little extra help or feedback on your videos, head over to join our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community. The community is a wealth of ideas, inspiration, and more. Hope to see you there and happy video making!