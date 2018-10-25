Storyboard Tips: DIY Beauty Tutorial and Florist Trend Story

Earlier this month we introduced three new storyboards—an Expert How To, a Tabletop Recipe, and a Fashion Lookbook How To. Today, I’m pleased to share that we’ve added two new social-friendly storyboards to our collection.
Our DIY: Beauty Tutorial and Florist Trend Story storyboards were designed and created by Animoto Senior Producer Irina Dvalidze. Irina shared a few tips to help you get the most out of each of these new storyboards. Check out the videos and tips below and then try customizing the storyboards for your business!
Our Florist Trend Story storyboard puts a unique spin on a product video, turning it into a captivating and eye-catching editorial, designed to be shared on social media. It features the Concrete editing style and Raleway Black font, paired with the song “Brighter Days” by Cool Typhoon, which you’ll find in our music library.
To help you get the most out of this storyboard, we’ve rounded up the following tips:
p.s. You can achieve that burst effect by shortening blocks to 1 second each using Concrete or Clean Lines.
The DIY: Beauty Tutorial features our Horizon video style and the font Rubik. The song is “No Problems” by Starsoul. Although the storyboard itself is related to beauty, it could be used to create a step by step video for any industry. Read the tips to find out more.
Take a look at Irina’s tips to set yourself up for success with the DIY: Beauty Tutorial storyboard:
For more tips, check out our blog post on designer-approved tips for text in social videos. And if you’re craving a little extra help or feedback on your videos, head over to join our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community. The community is a wealth of ideas, inspiration, and more. Hope to see you there and happy video making!
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.