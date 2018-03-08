Social Video Bootcamp: Create a Text-Only Video

Welcome back to the Social Video Bootcamp! Today we’re talking about text-only videos.

If you missed the first installment of our bootcamp, you can catch up here, and make sure to join our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, for feedback and inspiration from fellow video creators, as well as future bootcamp videos.

Create a Text-Only Video

As we said in the previous blog post, every video that we ask you to create during this bootcamp should be immediately usable for your business, and this one is no exception. There are two very good reasons to get comfortable creating text-only videos:

They don’t require viewers to have their sound on to get the point you’re making. According to our report on video use in social media, 39% of consumers are more likely to finish a video if it includes text. They’re easy to create, and don’t require you to go outside of Animoto for any media.

They’re also a great way to emphasize your brand colors. We recommending keeping them short, including only the essential information (with a bit of personality), and finishing with a logo, if you have one.

We’d love to see your videos posted in the group, and let us know how long they took you! Was it shorter than usual? The same? Longer? Share your feedback, and look out for more tips and ideas coming in a couple of weeks!