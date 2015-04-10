Spotlight on Business: See How Get Drizzled Makes Their Wine Drizzle

Ever thought about drizzling wine on your pancakes? Get Drizzled is a small home-based business in Higginsville, Missouri that produces “Wine Drizzle,” a unique wine topping for a variety of foods from pancakes and crepes to cakes, icecream, oatmeal (or even just a spoon!). We spoke with Janette Fuller, who used Animoto to create a great behind-the-scenes video showing how Get Drizzled’s Wine Drizzle is made.

Janette tells us, “Carol Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Get Drizzled, was a high school classmate of mine. The cook, Karen Luehrman, is my sister. I made the video as a learning experience for myself and to help Carol promote her business. She wanted a video that showed the process of making the drizzle from beginning to end.”

In the video below, company founder Carol Rodriguez introduces Wine Drizzle and then we see how one of the flavors, Blackberry Merlot, is made.

A behind-the-scenes video showing how your product is made, firsthand, is a great way to inject authenticity into your marketing strategy. Introducing a company cofounder, or any member of your team, on camera, also adds authenticity. Seeing the faces, and process, behind a product can be big when it comes to driving sales.

