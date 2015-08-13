Keeping Your Marketing Fresh: How to Edit a Finished Video

Did you know that you can make changes to an Animoto video after it’s already produced and posted on your website? With our EDIT feature, you can keep your videos fresh, so they’re never outdated. Videos don’t have to be one-offs — they can be living, breathing marketing tools that can grow with you as your company grows.

If something simple like your logo or contact details have changed, or you want to promote a current deal, you probably don’t want to create a new video from scratch and reshare or re-embed. The good news is you don’t have to. As long as your video is hosted on Animoto, you can always go in and make changes and they’ll update automatically wherever the video player has been shared.

Follow these steps to edit a produced video:

Head over to the My Videos page in your account. Click the gear icon on the video you want to edit and then click Copy.

Confirm that you’d like to edit your video. Note that this will overwrite your original file. If you don’t want to change your original, check out our article on making a new copy to edit .

Make the necessary changes to your video and, when you’re done, hit Preview Video and Produce. The old video will be replaced with the new one.

NOTE: Only videos that you’ve shared with the Animoto link will be changed. If you’ve exported your video to YouTube, Vimeo, Wistia, or any other platforms, you’ll have to re-export them in order to publish the new version.

Have you used our EDIT feature yet? We’d love to hear how you use it. Leave your experience in the comments below.