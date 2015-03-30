Creative Inspiration: 10 of the Best Company April Fools’ Day Videos

April Fools’ Day is just two days away! What are you doing to celebrate? If you haven’t planned anything yet for your business, we’ve compiled a list of 10 great company April Fools’ Day videos for inspiration (or at least for a good laugh).

If you have a video of an April Fools’ Day prank you’ve pulled – or plan to make one – we’d love to see it. Share a link with us in the comments below.

Warby Barker: Glasses for Dogs

Ever wondered why glasses for dogs are so gosh darn expensive? On April 1, 2012, Warby Parker co-founders Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa announced their solution – Warby Barker, their Canine Collection.

Cats by Opera

Once you’ve got a nice new pair of glasses for your dog, don’t forget to download a browser for your cat.

MouseVolt from Moshi

And we couldn’t have dogs and cats without throwing in a few mice. Last year for April Fools’ Day, Moshi introduced MouseVolt – the world’s first pet-powered battery charger.

Sony VAIO® Q

Back in April Fools’ Day 2012, Sony took the opportunity to announce the VAIO® Q – the world’s smallest Ultrabook. Can you imagine using this thing?

Runkeeper for iPad

In 2013, Runkeeper announced “Runkeeper for iPad” – the GPS-based run-tracking capabilities of the companies original app, now in larger fonts!

WestJet Metric Time

Effective April 1, 2014, Canadian airline WestJet converted all their scheduled arrivals and departures to metric time.

Airbrb

Airbnb has made vacation rentals easy and last year for April Fools’ Day they decided to make desk rentals easy too.

#SelfieBot by Sphero

Get your selfie on with #SelfieBot, Sphero’s 2014 April Fools’ prank.

WazeDates

“Loneliness is the greatest pain a person can feel in a car,” says Waze product manager, Jens Baron. That’s where WazeDates comes in.

Chromercise

And finally, Google Chrome released this silly Chromercise video for April Fools’ Day in 2011 to highlight the speed of their browser.