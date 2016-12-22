Congratulations to Our #AnimotoForever Video Contest Winners!

Over the past several weeks, we invited you to share your family, photography, and business holiday videos with us for the chance to win Animoto for life, GoPro cameras, and other prizes as part of our #AnimotoForever Video Contest.

We were blown away by all of the amazing submissions but, after much deliberation, we’ve narrowed it down and we’re excited to pr

esent you with… drumroll please… our winners!

We selected 1 grand prize winner, 1 second place winner, and 2 third place winners in each of three categories — family, photography, and business. Check ‘em all out below!

Family holiday video winners

Thanks to everyone who shared their holiday memories with us, in video form! Our grand prize winner is Joi from Iowa who shared an adorable video (with an even more adorable puppy) with us on Facebook. Congratulations, Joi!

Douglas from Michigan came in second place (and revealed his secret identity as Santa)! Thanks for sharing your video with us on Twitter and congrats, Douglas!

Rachel from Wisconsin and Cathy from New York share the third place spot. You can watch Rachel’s video on Instagram and Cathy’s video on Twitter.

Photography holiday video winners

We also received a ton of beautiful videos from photographers — a wonderful mix of videos they created for clients, created to market themselves, or created just for fun. Our grand prize winner is Jeremy from Missouri. He shared a great marketing video on Facebook, inspiring viewers to book holiday sessions. Congratulations, Jeremy!

In second, Shayna from Wisconsin shared a beautiful video (and story) on Facebook, featuring her own children and their “tiny hands.” Thanks for sharing and congrats, Shayna!

Business holiday video winners

The business category was one of our most popular and we’re excited to share the video from our grand prize winners, Details of Design in Annapolis, MD. They shared their video with us on Facebook and we simply fell in love with their Christmas mouse. Congratulations!

In second place, Maureen from New York shared a great event promo for a breakfast with Santa with us on Twitter.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University Relations and Susquehanna Valley RV are our third place winners. You can check out NWOSU’s video on Facebook and Susquehanna Valley RV’s video on Facebook too.

Thanks again to everyone who entered and here’s to making more great videos in 2017!