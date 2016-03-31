Most recent articles by:

Mari Smith

Often referred to as “the Queen of Facebook,” Mari Smith is considered one of the world’s foremost experts on Facebook marketing and social media. She is a Forbes’ Top Social Media Power Influencer, author of The New Relationship Marketing and coauthor of Facebook Marketing: An Hour A Day. In 2015, Facebook hired Mari to teach at the Boost Your Business series of live training events across the country. Mari is an in-demand speaker; she keynotes major events around the world. Her company also provides consulting and training on Facebook marketing best practices for SMBs and brands.