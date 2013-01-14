Animoto Celebrates Five Years with Six Million Registered Users

New York City, January 14, 2013 – Animoto, the online video creation service that empowers anyone to create and share extraordinary videos, today reported 50 percent year-over-year growth of registered users; the company has now surpassed six million registered users and 30 million videos created. Animoto also announced today that it secured US Patent No. 8,347,213 for its Cinematic Technology that automatically generates audiovisual works, and released the “I Love NY” video style — its most cinematically advanced video style to date.

A leader in video creation, Animoto’s newly-patented Cinematic Technology makes it easy to create a personalized video in just minutes from a computer or mobile device. Unlike other video companies, Animoto offers scalable solutions for consumers and professionals alike, enabling them to preserve memories or promote a business through the power of video. Customers know that with Animoto’s sophisticated yet “click of a button” technology, there’s no longer a need to compromise high-quality for ease of use.

“Throughout our five years, we’ve maintained the same vision—to inspire people to share their lives using the magic of video,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder of Animoto. “We deeply believe that video is magical when done right, and we’re proud of our pioneering role in democratizing the ability to create great-looking video. We have the team, talent and resources to continue leading the industry and look forward to the next five years.”

__

Milestone highlights from the past year include:

__

• Released a “Best of 2012 Facebook video” product that intelligently selects the best photos from a Facebook user and crafts a personalized video narrative set to music

• Launched a free Android app enabling users to create videos entirely on their mobile devices (a free iPhone app is also available)

• Moved into new office space in New York’s Greenwich Village, upgrading from 5,000 square feet to 15,000 square feet

• Unveiled new branding and logo

• Secured US Patent No. 8,347,213 for Cinematic Technology that automatically generates audiovisual works

• Entered into strategic partnerships with more than 10 complementary service providers including WeddingWire and Shutterfly

__

About Animoto:

__

Animoto is an online video creation service that empowers people to create and share extraordinary videos using their own pictures, video clips, words and music. The company’s patented Cinematic Technology makes it easy to preserve your memories or promote your business through the power of video in just minutes from a computer or mobile device. Founded in 2006, Animoto is based in New York City with offices in San Francisco. For more information or a free membership, visit https://animoto.com to sign up online or download the Android app or iPhone app.

Animoto and Cinematic Technology are registered trademarks of Animoto Inc.