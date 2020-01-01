Make great videos. Easily.

Turn photos and video clips into professional videos in minutes.

SPECIAL OFFER: Save 10% off your subscription* with promo code BUS10OFF at checkout.

Redeem now

* Offer only valid for Professional and Business annual plans.

Watch video

Sample business videos

The numbers:

Why Animoto

In the press

Customer applications

Learn how industries use Animoto

Start Trial
  • Connect

© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.