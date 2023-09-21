How Video Can Improve Your Customer Service

Video is the secret weapon of forward-thinking customer service teams. Now, complicated phone calls and impersonal chatbots aren’t enough to retain your customers. Businesses need innovative ways to elevate their customer service and build personal connections.

From personalized tutorials to real-time support, video has the potential to transform the customer experience like never before. So, if you're eager to discover how harnessing the power of video can revolutionize your customer service efforts, you're in the right place. Join us as we dig into the benefits of video-driven customer support and share tips for adding it to your customer support experience.

Why you should use video for customer support

Video is a more personal, efficient, and effective way to connect with your customers. In 2022, consumers said they would prefer to watch a video about a product or service rather than read an article, attend a webinar, or participate in a sales call.

By harnessing the power of video, you can provide clearer explanations, build trust, and resolve issues faster, ultimately leading to happier customers and stronger brand loyalty.

Here are some of the reasons why consumers prefer video:

Personalized interaction

Video allows your team to connect with customers on a more personal level. Rather than dealing with a robotic phone tree or AI chatbot, they can hear and see your team. This human touch makes customers feel cared for and valued. This also boosts their trust in your product and your brand as a whole.

Visual problem-solving

Many issues customers face can be complex or technical in nature. Videos provide an excellent platform to visually explain solutions step-by-step. And with the ability to pause and replay as needed, video makes it easier for customers to follow instructions and resolve their problems independently.

Quick and efficient

Videos can convey information faster than text. Instead of spending time reading a lengthy email, customers can watch a short video that demonstrates the solution in real-time. This not only saves time but also reduces the frustration that can arise from trying to decipher written instructions.

Multilingual support

For businesses catering to a global audience, videos can transcend language barriers. Visual demonstrations are universally understood, reducing the need for multiple translations of support documents. You can even translate your video scripts into other languages to create new on-screen captions.

The benefits of video customer support

The benefits you can expect from adding video to your customer support strategy should not be underestimated. In addition to the more qualitative improvements we listed above, there are plenty of measurable benefits you can use to justify the move to video. Here are a few! Scroll to the bottom to learn more.

Video can increase first contact resolution (FCR) rate by up to 25% and increase net promoter score (NPS) rates by over 30%.

20% to 40% of live volume could be resolved using self-service functionalities.

Having a video on your website can increase organic traffic by up to 41%

Increased customer satisfaction

Asynchronous video support is available 24/7, whenever an issue arises. When customers feel that their concerns are being addressed promptly and effectively, their overall satisfaction increases. ViiBE, a Zendesk plugin, reported that video can increase first contact resolution (FCR) rate by up to 25% and increase net promoter score (NPS) rates by over 30%. Video support can ultimately lead to positive word-of-mouth recommendations and even improved online reviews.

Reduced customer support costs (and tickets!)

Video can help to reduce customer support costs and minimize ticket volume by providing customers with self-service options. Clear and comprehensive visual guides enable customers to quickly resolve issues on their own, reducing the need for extensive one-on-one support interactions. According to a report by Gartner, “Service leaders report that 20% to 40% of live volume could easily be resolved using existing self-service functionalities.”

This streamlined approach with fewer tickets not only saves valuable time for support teams but also enhances customer satisfaction through faster problem resolution.

Improved customer retention

Great customer service, even if it’s caused by a problem with the product or service, can actually improve customers’ perceptions of your brand. By showing your customers that they are valued and that you are invested in their success, they’re more likely to return for more products and features.

Customized videos for high-tier customers can also help you build a personal connection and boost retention in the long run.

Boost SEO value

Your marketing team will also be happy! Customer support videos can enhance your website's content quality and engagement metrics in a handful of ways. Primarily, every time a customer finds and engages with helpful support videos, it can increase their dwell times and reduce your site’s bounce rates. Videos provide additional opportunities to work keywords into video titles, descriptions, and transcripts, driving organic traffic by up to 41% according to Wix.

Better quality control

Any customer support team likely encounters similar and repetitive questions, but the answers might not always be the same. With consistent videos, you can align your entire team and provide a consistent, high-quality experience to every customer.

Increased sales

Last but not least, all of these benefits can help you land more sales. Customer support teams play a pivotal role in the sales cycle by addressing customer queries and pain points. Your customer support videos can demonstrate usage and showcase enticing features for new upsell and cross-sell opportunities. And all of this attentive and effective customer support can instill confidence and trust in your brand which drives conversions, reduces shopping cart abandonment rates, and ultimately leads to increased sales.

Types of customer support videos

Adding video to your customer support strategy is easy! Any FAQ, onboarding guide, known issues, and common troubleshooting steps can be made into a video. Here are some of the most effective customer support videos so you can create your own on-demand knowledge base.

For even more ideas and free video templates, check out this guide.

Onboarding videos

The importance of successful onboarding cannot be overstated. This lays the groundwork for the rest of your relationship and enables them to get to know your team and understand how to make the most of your product.

Make sure your first impressions are positive by sharing an onboarding video! Send this video directly to your clients or house it in a shared resource like your website, so new customers can get beginner-friendly directions whenever they need them.

Training videos

Similar to onboarding videos, training videos can be shared with new clients so they can train and empower themselves and their teams. They help your customers get set up and ready to succeed with your product.

Rather than how-to videos which address certain tasks, trainings provide a more in-depth and complete overview of the product. For example, a video making software might release an initial training on how to make a video. Then, they may offer a training on how to make sales videos.

Periodic training videos can be made so that specific people in an organization can become the subject matter experts (SMEs) that then train their own teams.

How-tos and demos

Trainings can also be broken down into smaller bite-sized videos for specific features or tasks. This enables your customers to quickly and easily learn how to achieve their desired outcomes without having to contact your team.

Troubleshooting videos

Decrease the amount of tickets your team has to attend to by empowering your customers with the tools they need! How-to and troubleshooting videos allow your customers to get the help they need, whenever and wherever they need it.

Troubleshooting videos are great for adding to online help centers or blogs. In addition to written text, these videos can add more detailed and easy-to-follow guidance whenever problems arise. Ultimately, this can help boost your customer experience and satisfaction with your products.

FAQs

Videos answering your most frequently asked questions are extremely helpful to your customers and they can be beneficial for SEO. Customers may have questions about specific products or features, but they may also have broader questions. For example, customers may want to know why their coffee tastes burnt. A company like Nespresso or Keurig could then answer this question and link back to their products for a quick solution.

Here’s another idea! Next time you launch a new feature or make an announcement via email or social media, attach an FAQ video to answer any potential questions and instill more confidence in your audience.

Upsell videos

Video is also a great selling tool! Your sales or marketing team can easily create an upsell video to share with your existing customers. They can be as simple as updating them about a new product, feature, or capability, or they can be added to the end of training videos.

Take for example a subscription-based software. A training video can instruct customers how to use your software. Then, you can tease out the additional value-adding features that come with a higher-tier plan.

Thank you videos

Outstanding customer service teams go the extra mile. Now, it’s even easier than ever to make a personal connection and make your customers feel appreciated. A simple customer thank you video like this one gives your brand a more human element. Especially around the holidays, thank you videos show your customers that you truly care for and appreciate them.

Live chat

Sometimes customers want to get answers in real-time. This is where a live-chat option can really come in handy. Before connecting customers directly to your support team, many chatbots use AI to attempt to understand their queries and provide them with helpful resources. If you already have a chat bot installed, you can train it to serve your customer support videos whenever specific questions are asked.

If the customer wants to speak to someone, phone, live 1-1 chat, or live videos are another solution.

Video calls

Live videos also enable you to quickly resolve customers’ issues while fully remote. With screen and webcam sharing, you can guide customers through solutions step by step. Alternatively, if you have a physical product, your customers may be able to show you the issue for a much faster diagnosis.

Ultimately, live video calls help you connect with your customers on a more personal level by adding a human face to the brand.

Examples of successful video customer support programs

There are many examples of successful video customer support programs. Some of the most well-known examples include:

Amazon

Amazon excels in customer support by strategically utilizing video. They provide product demonstrations, tutorials, and customer reviews to assist shoppers in understanding and using their products effectively. These videos are readily available on product pages and YouTube channels, simplifying customer interactions and promoting informed decision-making.

Amazon also offers comprehensive video resources for Amazon Web Services (AWS) users, live streams for events like Prime Day, and live support videos to troubleshoot common issues. These strategic uses of video not only enhance the overall customer experience but also strengthen brand loyalty by providing valuable, accessible, and engaging support to their vast customer base.

Apple

Apple offers an extensive library of video tutorials and guides through its official YouTube channel and website. These videos cover a wide range of topics, from setting up and troubleshooting Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, and Macs to showcasing their latest features.

Additionally, Apple's customer support includes personalized video chats and screen sharing through services like AppleCare. This one-on-one video support allows customers to interact with support representatives in real time, making it possible to diagnose and solve complex issues more effectively. Apple's commitment to using video as a customer support tool allows them to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience for its customers.

Netflix

Netflix offers an extensive collection of help center videos that cover a variety of issues and inquiries, such as setting up profiles, troubleshooting playback problems, and managing account preferences. These short, user-friendly videos guide subscribers through solutions step by step, enhancing the self-service experience and reducing the need for direct customer support interactions.

Best practices for creating effective video customer support content

Customer support videos are crucial in delivering exceptional service. In this section, we'll explore the best practices to ensure your video support content is engaging, informative, helpful, and empowering to your customers.

When creating video customer support content, keep the following tips in mind:

Keep the videos short and to the point.

Use clear and concise language.

Use high-quality video and audio.

Make sure the videos are well-lit and well-edited.

Adhere to brand guidelines.

Include information and resources for further help.

Use engaging visuals, such as infographics and screenshots.

Send it to other coworkers for feedback .

Start creating customer support videos today

Video is a more personal, efficient, and effective way to connect with your customers. By harnessing the power of video, you can provide clearer explanations, build trust, and resolve issues faster, ultimately leading to happier customers and stronger brand loyalty.

Ready to take your customer support to the next level? Start creating professional, on-brand videos in just minutes with Animoto. Just sign up for free, select a template, and start creating. Happy video making!

Customer support video FAQs

What is a customer service video?

A customer service video is a visual content format created to provide assistance, guidance, or support to customers. It typically offers solutions to common issues, product demonstrations, or personalized assistance, enhancing the customer support experience.

What customer support means:

Customer support refers to the assistance and services provided by a business or organization to address and resolve customer inquiries, issues, or concerns, ensuring a positive and satisfactory customer experience. It encompasses various channels such as phone, email, video, chat, and in-person interactions to help customers with their needs and enhance their overall satisfaction.

Why customer support is important:

Customer support is crucial because it helps build trust, loyalty, and positive relationships with customers by resolving their problems and addressing their needs promptly. It also contributes to customer retention, brand reputation, and long-term business success.

How customer support works:

Customer support works by providing assistance and solutions to customers through various channels such as phone, email, chat, or in-person interactions. It involves trained support agents addressing customer inquiries, issues, or concerns to ensure a positive experience and resolve their needs effectively.