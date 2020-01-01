The Results

Sharing insider perspective into Lever's unique company culture

LinkedIn users engaged with Lever’s video content significantly more than they did with their static, non-video campaigns. Without significant ad spend, Lever’s video was viewed 5,604 times and had double the click-through rate compared to their prior efforts with static images or text. With video, the HR team was able to showcase the recruiting company’s strengths more effectively than with images and text alone. In fact, candidates often mention the video during interviews. It allowed a key audience to get an insider look into the company’s team and work culture, helping prospective employees imagine what it might be like to work at Lever.