How to Make a Halloween Slideshow with Music

Looking to make a Halloween slideshow? It’s frighteningly easy, even if you’ve never made one before. With just a few minutes and the Halloween photos you already have lying around, you can make a haunting slideshow to share with friends and family.

Read on to find out exactly how you can create your own slideshow for Halloween this year, like the one shown below.

How to make a Halloween video in Animoto

1. Log onto Animoto

If you don’t have an account yet, it’s easy to sign up for free.

2. Start your Halloween slideshow

There are two ways to get started: either select a template or start your slideshow from scratch. Animoto has dozens of templates—and you can choose one based on its color scheme, design, or messaging. You can also design a video from the ground up by clicking the START FROM SCRATCH button in the upper-right-hand corner of the template selector.

3. Upload Halloween images and video clips

Transfer any photos or video clips you have to your computer. You can scan photos in, check your social media accounts, or upload pictures from your phone or camera.

Once you’re ready, drag and drop your photos and video clips right into your video. You can even create photo collages to display more than one photo at a time or make an exciting burst of photos.

4. Customize your video

You can change the look of your slideshow at any time, whether you begin with a template or start from scratch. Select colors and fonts that’ll give your video an eerie or playful edge. Try out different video styles under the Style tab to see different transitions and text animations. You can even change your aspect ratio to make a square video for social media or a horizontal video for YouTube or your TV.

Not sure how to use all of our customization options? Take a look at our series of videos on getting started to see a few of the ways you can quickly and easily change the look and feel of your video.

5. Choose spooky music

Our music library has thousands of licensed songs you can use in your slideshow, including a bunch that’d make haunting Halloween soundtracks. For inspiration, check out our favorite Halloween tunes or look over the Halloween section in our music library. If you’d like, you can also upload your own licensed music to Animoto.

6. Produce your video

When you’re ready to finish your video, click the teal PREVIEW button in the top right corner of your project. You’ll see a low-resolution preview of your video. Click the teal PRODUCE button to finalize your video.

7. Share your Halloween slideshow

To share your video, click on the Share icons below your video on the Play Page. You can also hover over your video on the My Videos page. There are lots of ways to share:

Download your video to save it

Post it on social media—we have links to Facebook, YouTube, and more

Email it to friends and family

Embed it on your website

However you share it, your video will always be waiting for you in your Animoto account, giving you an easy way to remember the thrills and chills of Halloween anytime you want.