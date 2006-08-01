TemplatesBusinessPricing
CLOUD STORAGE

Seamlessly import from cloud storage

Import clips and photos from cloud storage without leaving Animoto so you’re never slowed down by downloading and uploading from multiple platforms.

Dropbox

Transfer clips, photos, and other assets between Animoto and Dropbox as you create a video, or export your finished projects.

OneDrive

Connect with your Microsoft account to transform a presentation, access media, or share within your organization.

Box

Collaborate effortlessly with your team and access large shared files and media directly from secure cloud storage.

SOCIAL SHARING

Instantly share your videos to social media

No importing, exporting, or uploading in other apps. Easily share your video to multiple social media platforms in just a few clicks.

Instagram

Make engaging vertical videos you can upload to Instagram in just a few clicks.

LinkedIn

Share videos with your network in minutes starting from professional LinkedIn templates.

X

Create and share short videos that grab attention in X’s fast-paced feed.

MEDIA

Give your videos the finishing touches of a professional editor

Make every video feel seamlessly edited with access to thousands of licensed songs and stock media. Animoto’s music and media partnerships mean you never waste time searching for media that will set the right tone for your video.

Getty Images

Access 100+million licensed stock photos and videos without leaving Animoto.

Universal

Explore licensed music tracks from some of the most iconic artists and songs.

Triple scoop

Choose from 3,000+ licensed songs to set the mood for your video.

