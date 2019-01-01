Create professional videos promoting your brand. With custom logo watermarks, you own your story.
Gain more brand awareness by adding a professional logo watermark to your videos in just a few clicks. It's easy to upload and add your logo to the corner of your marketing videos.
Go to the Design icon on the left-hand toolbar and click UPLOAD to add your logo to your project. Make sure it's at least 800 pixels in length on its longest side so it won't appear pixelated in your video.
Make your logo appear the way you want it to. Use the slider bar to adjust the size, opacity, and positioning of your logo throughout the video.
You can place your logo watermark on any of the four corners in your video. Use the Position tool to move it around until you find the best fit.
Video content begs to be shared. And when your audience shares your content, watermarks let new viewers see exactly where your video came from. For instance, the video below connects with audiences by analyzing a new trend. Meanwhile, the watermark in the corner gives viewers a way to match the interesting content with the florist creating it and remember the shop’s branding.
All established brands have an iconic logo. Adding your watermark to videos will help people identify your brand and let you build trust with potential customers.
Watermarks make your content look more professional, plain and simple. You’ll have a distinct advantage over your competitors who aren’t using watermarks in their videos.
Even if viewers have their sound turned off, they’ll still be able to associate your ads with your brand, thanks to your watermark.
As you begin making videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and find support from businesses just like yours in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.