Training employees is one of the biggest challenges of the hybrid workforce. Today’s competitive hiring market is also applying pressure, making it more important than ever to retain top talent.

According to Emeritus, 89% of employees say that they feel more engaged at work if they are learning new things. Luckily, you can boost engagement, education, and retention among your remote teams with custom training videos. In this blog, we’ll discuss how and why corporate training videos are so effective.

Read on to learn more!

What is a corporate training video?

Corporate training videos are a learning tool used by traditional, remote, and hybrid businesses. Unlike traditional in-person trainings, they can be created and shared anywhere at any time. Training videos can be made to educate and train employees in:

Using a software or tool

New workplace policies and best practices

Safety, health, and wellness practices

Workplace etiquette

and more!

Here’s an example of the type of training video you can make in Animoto.

10 Reasons why corporate training videos are effective

Corporate training videos often include an introduction, summary, and resources for additional support. If you haven’t created a training video before, don’t worry. With online video makers like Animoto, it’s quick and easy for people of all backgrounds to start creating! Here are some reasons why you should consider converting your trainings into corporate training videos.

1. They keep costs down

Hiring an instructor can be expensive. Getting everyone in your hybrid workforce together, whether on Zoom or in-person, can also be a drain of time and money.

With video trainings, that cost is cut drastically. You no longer need to pay someone to travel to you, or cover the costs of getting your employees all together. And because you don’t need video experience to create them, you don’t have to spend money with a video editor.

Training employees on best practices and the right way to perform certain tasks also adds up and saves you money in the long run.

2. They increase information retention

Corporate video trainings offer more flexibility than traditional trainings. They allow trainees to pause and resume the videos to take notes, rewatch portions of the video, or break into pieces that they watch throughout the day.

This, plus the engaging and visually stimulating nature of videos, makes your training more likely to be watched and remembered.

3. Video engagement is measurable

It’s hard to tell who is really paying attention and following along in traditional trainings. With corporate training videos, you can get real-time data about engagement and completion rates to make sure everyone is compliant.

4. Videos are easily accessed and shared

Training videos empower employees to share and gather information. You can share videos via email or store them all together in a Cloud drive or company intranet. This serves as a central place for managers and employees to access and share videos as needed.

Training videos also alleviates the strain on individuals to train their colleagues one by one and puts the power in everyone’s hands.

5. Video is a versatile medium

There is so much you can do with video! One single training video can contain screen recordings, voice-over narration, text instructions, diagrams, photos, and even music. With a variety of content at your disposal, you can communicate in a way that resonates with your audience.

Easily turn screen recordings into full-blown training videos in Animoto. Then, repurpose them into bite-sized follow-up videos to reinforce learnings. Unlike any other medium, video content is easy to create, reinvent, and share.

6. Self-paced video learning saves time

The pause button really comes in handy for training videos. Whereas trainees might be discouraged to raise a hand and ask a speaker to repeat themselves, they’re much more likely to pause and resume on demand.

This also enables trainees to make better use of their time. Lulls throughout the work day and gaps between meetings are both fair game for catching up on trainings!

7. They cater to a remote-first work environment

Remote work has grown 91% over the past 10 years. Today, 16% of companies worldwide are fully remote. With so much of the workforce gone remote, in-person trainings would only slow them down.

Videos can be shared globally in a matter of minutes. They’re easier to produce, edit, and update than lengthy internal documentation. Plus, providing regular trainings reinforces that you’re willing to invest in your employees’ growth even while remote.

8. Videos are easily scalable with saved templates

Animoto makes it easy to scale up your corporate video training production. Instead of starting from scratch every time you need a new training video, you can create a saved template with your brand, colors, media, and more already in place. From there, it’s as easy as selecting your template, swapping some words and media around, and sending out a brand new training video.

9. They eliminate unnecessary meetings

Zoom fatigue is real! In studying the brainwave patterns of remote employees, researchers found that most people feel fatigued 30 to 40 minutes into virtual meetings. And on days when calendars are filled with meeting after meeting, employees start feeling burnt out just two hours into the day.

Corporate training videos do not require meetings. With the right video assets and supporting materials, trainees can get all the information they need, no meetings necessary.

10. They provide a uniform experience

In today’s hybrid work environment, it can be difficult to disperse uniform training to your teams. Some may be in the office, some at home, and some on vacation. This means that if trainers misspeak or some employees and stakeholders can’t join, trainees will get a totally different experience.

With video trainings, everyone gets the same exact information in the working environment that suits them best.

How to make corporate training videos with Animoto

Animoto’s drag-and-drop tools, premade templates, and other time-saving features make it easy for anyone to create corporate training videos. You can turn screen recordings, photos, and short video clips into professional videos in just five easy steps.

1. Choose a video template or start from scratch: Animoto’s pre-made video templates have all the best practices already baked in. Choose a template for a simple how-to video, explainer , or technical tutorial . Or, easily build your own template from scratch.

Animoto’s pre-made video templates have all the best practices already baked in. Choose a template for a simple video, , or . Or, easily build your own template from scratch. 2. Upload your photos and video clips: Next, use our built-in cloud integration tool to pull media from your device or cloud storage platform . Once uploaded, it’s as easy as dragging and dropping media throughout your video. If you’re running low, you can create your own screen and webcam recordings or choose from our Getty stock library.

Next, use our built-in cloud integration tool to pull media from your device or . Once uploaded, it’s as easy as dragging and dropping media throughout your video. If you’re running low, you can create your own screen and webcam recordings or choose from our Getty stock library. 3. Edit your video with Animoto's built-in tools: Customize your training video to suit your brand. Create and apply a saved brand with all of your brand elements. Or get creative with custom colors, fonts, and animations.

Customize your training video to suit your brand. Create and apply a with all of your brand elements. Or get creative with custom colors, fonts, and animations. 4. Collect video feedback: Once your video is in a good place, you can do a trial run to collect quick feedback. Just use commenting to send a private video link and start collecting and reviewing your peers’ time-stamped feedback.

Once your video is in a good place, you can do a trial run to collect quick feedback. Just use to send a private video link and start collecting and reviewing your peers’ time-stamped feedback. 5. Download and share your video with your team: Last but not least, it’s time to share! Use our integrated sharing tools to embed your training video in an email, send via link, or post directly to social media.

And that’s it! Training videos do not have to be a huge, daunting task. Just use the media you already have on hand to create a professional video in minutes and start connecting with your global workforce.

Corporate training video FAQ

Do many businesses use training videos?

As of 2020, 74% of businesses have used video as a part of their training programs.

What is the best software for making training videos?

Animoto is an all-in-one training video maker. With easy-to-use drag and drop tools, an extensive media library, customization tools, and built-in screen recording, you can create your own videos in minutes, no experience required.

How long should a corporate training video be?

Corporate training videos should be between 1-3 minutes long for maximum viewership and retention.